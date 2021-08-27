JEFFERSON - Janet Hulsey Geiger, 84, Jefferson, passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
Mrs. Geiger was born in Braselton, a daughter to the late Raymond Seaborn Hulsey and the late Pauline Pierce Hulsey. Mrs. Geiger was a homemaker and worked with her husband, at the business they owned and operated, Geiger Upholstery. Mrs. Geiger was a member of the Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Jefferson. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Geiger was preceded in death by her husband, Benny Lee Geiger; and her sister, Ada Pearl Parks.
Survivors include her daughter, Janet Denice Wood and her husband Kyle, Jefferson; grandchildren, Kelly Pierce and her husband Brandon, Winder, Steven Davis and his wife Nikki, Jefferson, and Katie Hogwood, Jefferson; seven great-grandchildren, Brantley, Darren, Paisley, Colton, Daniel, Lucy and Walt.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend Brent Gilstrap officiating. The burial will follow in the Barrow Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen honored to serve as pallbearers are Steven Davis, Brandon Pierce, Chase Mullinax, Phillips Parks, David Parks and Ben Simon. Honorary pallbearers are Kermit Simmons and Bobby Mullinax.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 26, 2021 from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Drive, Suite C, Athens, Ga. 30606 or at www.cancer.org
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
