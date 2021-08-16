COLBERT - Janet Kellee Rice, 49, South 5th St., Colbert, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2021 at her home.
Ms. Rice was born October 16, 1971 in Anderson, S.C. to William Mack Rice and Janice Carnes Loggins. Kellee loved music, art, animals, cooking and kids, but her greatest love was her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, William Mack Rice; her husband, Jamey Wagoner; and a brother, Mark Rice.
She is survived by a son, Noah Stratton, Colbert; daughter and son-in-law, Shelby and Timothy Castleberry, Colbert; mother and step-father, Janice Carnes Loggins and Delano Loggins, Colbert; siblings and their spouses, Lisa Lovell and Tim Lovell, Lakemont, Mike Rice, Winder, Jody Rice, Winder, David Loggins and Lacy Loggins, McMinnville, Tenn., and Jonathan Loggins and Christy Loggins, Danielsville; and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial service: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Colbert Living Waters Holiness Church in Colbert with the Rev. Anthony Castleberry, Evangelist Johnny Giles and Evangelist Kent Phillips officiating.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is assisting the family of Ms. Janet Kellee Rice.
