DANIELSVILLE - Janice Cathryn Dudley, 86, Danielsville, passed away on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at her home.
Miss Dudley was born in Danielsville on May 26, 1935, daughter of the late Wiley Boyd Dudley and the late Allie Carey Dudley. She attended Jones Chapel United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wiley Thomas Dudley and Calvin Monroe Dudley; and sister, Carolyn Pearson.
She is survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 10 a.m. in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
