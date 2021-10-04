DANIELSVILLE - Janice Cloteen Cleveland, 76, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital in Lavonia.
Mrs. Cleveland was born on August 17, 1945 in Oak Hill, W. Va., daughter of the late Watsel Keenan and the late Myrtle Cutlip McCrary. Mrs. Cleveland was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald Cleveland; and daughter, Shelby Thomason.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Cleveland; daughter, Lisa Knauf, Dewy Rose; brother, John Crookshanks (Cindy), Lawrenceville; sisters, Wanda Fowler (Chris), Winder, and Tammy Shafer, Ocala, Fla.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Elaine Bryant officiating. Interment will follow in the New Haven Holiness Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 4, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. At other times the family will be at the home.
The family has requested that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
