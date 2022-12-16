NICHOLSON - Janice Diane Jennings, 79, Nicholson, formerly of Winder, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
A native of Jacksonville, Florida, she had resided in Winder for the past 30 years. Mrs. Jennings was a member of Turning Point Baptist Church and was a member of the 1961 graduating class of Norcross High School.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Lee; second husband, Loyd S. Jennings Sr.; parents, W. D. and Eva Mae House Adams; sisters, Sheryl Ledbetter and Kay Canup; son-in-law, Larry Crowe; and daughter-in-law, Deborah Jennings.
Surviving are children, Pam Crowe, Hoschton, Tina (Mike) Fortner, Lawrenceville, Loyd S. Jennings Jr., Hoschton, and Sandy (Jason) Powell, Nicholson; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; brother, David Adams, Cornelia; and two sisters, Shelia Autry, Jefferson, and Becky Bonner, Bethlehem.
Funeral service: Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Turning Point Baptist Church, 461 Rockwell Church Road N W, Winder, Georgia 30680 with the Revs. Benji Boone, Mike Fortner and Kenneth Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Barrow Memorial Gardens. The following gentlemen are honored to serve as pallbearers, Wayne Canup, Darrell Ledbetter, Ricky Haney, Darrin Childers, Brian Johnson and Thomas Powell, and are asked to assemble at the church.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 10, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the church.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
