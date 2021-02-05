ILA - Janice Elaine Bullard Izlar, 69, Ila, died recently at St. Mary’s Hospice in Athens after an extended illness.
Mrs. Izlar was born in Savannah to the late John Peyton Bullard and June Atwood Bullard. She was a 1969 graduate of Ware County High School and received her BS and M.Ed degrees in Special Education from Georgia Southern University. She taught special education in Glynn, Camden, Gwinnett and Franklin counties in Georgia and in Madison County in Mississippi.
She was a member of St. Stephens Anglican Catholic Church in Athens and was a faithful member of The Daughters of the King. She enjoyed playing with her three grandboys, cooking, needlepoint, tutoring, community service and writing children’s stories.
Mrs. Izlar is survived by her spouse of 46 years, Colonel Bob Izlar, Ila; a daughter, Tate Izlar O’Rouke and husband Patrick O’Rouke, and twin grandchildren, Wright and Benson O’Rouke, Gainesville; a son, Joel Izlar and wife Dr. Jessica Izlar and grandson Cillian Izlar, Athens; a sister, Ann Bullard, Commerce; sister-in-law, Laurie Bullard, St. Simons; nephew, Paul Bullard, Acworth; and nieces, Janie Bullard Weldon, Athens, and Peyton Bullard Cook, Brunswick.
Family graveside service: Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Waycross.
Memorial service: Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Anglican Catholic Church, Athens.
The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to the nurses and staff of St. Mary’s Highland Hills for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Janice’s name to Georgia Special Olympics or the Madison County, Georgia Library.
