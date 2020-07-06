COMMERCE - Janice Elaine Reynolds, 67, Commerce, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020.
Janice was born on July 28, 1953 in Hiawassee. She was the daughter of the late Alfred L. Eller and Francis Virginia Stroud of Young Harris.
In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Danny Corbin.
Janice attended New Life Pentecostal Church. She loved her family, but most of all loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Larry Karr; two children, Stacy Reynolds (Bonnie) and Angie Corbin (William); her mother, Francis Stroud Eller; one sister, Sherry Shook; four brothers, Michael Eller, Steve Eller, Skip Eller and Mitchel Eller; six grandchildren, Amber Ray (Matthew), Lora Hope Corbin, Gabrielle Sovine, Anthony Reynolds, Destiny Reynolds and Madelyn Reynolds; three great-grandchildren, Kyle Andrew Yinger, Jadon Cole Ray and McKenzie Nicole Childs.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 2-3 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
