ROYSTON - Janice “Jan” Grizzle, 67, Royston, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Mrs. Grizzle was born in Athens on October 3, 1954. She was the daughter of the late Mitchel Beard and the late Mary Jane Beard. Mrs. Grizzle was a phone operator with AT&T for 31 years and was a volunteer with the AT&T Pioneers, which was a local community outreach program. After retiring from AT&T in 2003, she worked alongside her husband and son on their poultry farm in Bold Springs until 2020. Mrs. Grizzle was of the Methodist faith and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she played the piano for many years.
She and Danny, her husband of 49 years, spent a lot of time traveling and enjoying Earth’s natural wonders. Some of Mrs. Grizzle’s favorite places they visited together were Yellowstone National Park, the Grand Canyon, Montana Rocky Mountains, the volcanoes of Hawaii, West Indies, Smoky Mountains and any beach with a beautiful sunrise. She was a simple woman who loved the simple things in life. Over the past year, her favorite pastime was sitting on the porch watching the hummingbirds do aerobics around the flowers and feeders as the sun faded behind the trees.
Survivors include her husband, Danny Grizzle; sons, Chad (Mandy) Grizzle, Jefferson, and Jeremy (Lavon) Grizzle, Carnesville; grandchildren, Amber Morgan, Jana Grizzle, Jonathan Grizzle and Makayla Grizzle; sisters, Sheenea (Lee) Strickland, Royston, and Lisa (Larry) Brannen, Lavonia; brother, Steve (Tina) Beard, Anderson, SC; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Andy Bond and Tommy Childress officiating. Interment will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Royston.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital; 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In