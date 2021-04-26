WINDER - Janice M. Ewing, 64, Winder, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021.
A native of Wise, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Victor and Rushie Osborne Tackett. She was preceded by her husband, Barry Kent Ewing; and siblings, Patricia Ann Foster, Jean Buchanan, Gary Tackett and Eddy Tackett. Mrs. Ewing was a member of Sharon Baptist Church and was a special needs teacher employed by the Barrow County Board of Education.
Surviving are children, Justin (Amanda) Ewing and Brandon Ewing, all of Winder; siblings, Ruth (James) Chance, Clarkston, Mary Lou (Carroll) Isom, Monticello, Indiana, Sandra (Jack) Starnes, Wise, Virginia, Pamela Feldt, Monticello, Indiana, and Randy (Theresa) Tackett, Wise, Virginia.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Marion Prather officiating. Interment will be in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
