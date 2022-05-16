martin

JEFFERSON - Janice Mae Perkins Martin, 84, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, May 13, 2022.

Mrs. Martin was born in Winder, a daughter of the late Edward and Ginny Skinner Perkins, was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin is preceded by her husband, Haskin Martin Jr.

Survivors include five children, Haskin Martin III, Jefferson, Susan Martin Wilbanks, Nicholson, Mary Dawn Griffin, Jefferson, Tony Paul Martin, Jefferson, and Kimberly Ann Wiley, Jefferson; one sister, Patricia Pugh, Montgomery community; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren also survive.

Funeral service: Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with burial to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Winder.

Family to receive friends: Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

