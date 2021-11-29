Janice Marie Wehunt, 62, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021.
She was a native of Oneonta, Alabama, but enjoyed most of her life in Panama City Beach, Florida. She graduated from Bay High School in Panama City Beach and was an office manager at Pine Hills Golf Course. Janice loved her family, crafting and cross-stitching, as well as cooking and baking.
Janice is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Lois Mitchell; husband, David Wehunt; and sisters, Barbara Aycock and Ernestine Traffanstedt.
She is survived by her daughters, Shelley Spencer (Charles), Waynesville, Missouri, and Samantha Coatley (Robert), Panama City Beach, Florida; step-daughter, Leianna Burke (Michael), Loganville; step-son David Wehunt (Ashley), Cumming; brother, Eddie Cornelius, Oneonta, Alabama; and seven grandchildren.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel with the Reverend Kenny Cooper officiating.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the Wehunt family.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge or arrangements.
