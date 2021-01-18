COMMERCE - Janice McCollum Garrison, 72, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Garrison was born in Toccoa to the late Imogene Davis McCollum Wright and the late Leo McCollum. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Commerce. Mrs. Garrison graduated from the University of Georgia with a master’s degree. After graduation she taught school for 14 years before becoming a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Garrison was also preceded in death by her husband, Steve Jack Garrison Sr.; and son, Kevin Blair Garrison.
Mrs. Garrison is survived by her daughter, Shell Garrison Withers, Lavonia; son, Steve Garrison Jr. (Julie), Waleska; brother, Tim McCollum (Joy), Toccoa; and grandchildren, Hannah and Leah Garrison and Lauren Withers.
Memorial service: Monday, January 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the First Baptist Church of Commerce with the Rev. Chris Strickland officiating with the interment following at Grey Hill Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Monday, January 18, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at the church. All those planning to attend the service should wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
