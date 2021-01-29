craft

Janice Rene Craft passed peacefully in her home on Sunday, January 24, 2021 after a long battle with medical issues.

She was born August 18, 1960 to her parents Alton Donnie Craft and Marlene Aldrich Craft. She was preceded in death by her loving father.

She leaves behind a son, Dylan (Katie) Phillips, Hartwell; two grandsons who were the light of her life, Crate and Rhett Phillips; mother, Marlene Craft, Hartwell; her brother, Terry (Michiko) Craft, Odenton, Maryland; two nieces; a nephew; three great-nieces; five great-nephews; and numerous close-knit cousins.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.

