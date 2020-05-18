WINDER - Janie Newsom, 84, Winder, passed into eternal life in the presence of her Lord and Savior May 12, 2020.
Janie was born July 7, 1935 in Franklin County to the late Tom and Nellie Herrin Crump. She was preceded by a brother, Stoy Crump. Ms. Newsom had resided in Barrow County for the past 37 years and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Carl. Janie had been a longtime sales representative with The Winder News.
Surviving are children, William Newsom, Winder, Mike (Tonya) Newsom, Flowery Branch, and Lynn Newsom, Buford; grandchildren, Alex Newsom, Madison, and Ric Newsom, Hong Kong, China; great-grandchildren, Mae Newsom, Gavin Lewis and Ella Lewis; sister, Betty Sue Scott, Hartwell; and brother, Roy Crump, Carnesville.
Graveside service: Friday, May 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Carl Cemetery with Pastor Tom Ham officiating.
Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In