WINDER - Janis Bennett Watson, 63, Winder, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 27, 2022, surrounded by her family.
Mrs. Watson was a 1977 graduate of Winder-Barrow High School. She was an animal lover and enjoyed rescuing dogs to provide them a safe home.
Mrs. Watson is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Guery Watson; and father, Billy Bennett.
Mrs. Watson is survived by her loving mother, Joanne Martin Bennett; sister, Brenda (Robert) Walters, Winder; nephew, Ben Walters, Winder; and niece, Georgie Walters, Winder.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Revs. Ned Davis and Wilburn Hill officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family of Mrs. Watson respectfully request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
