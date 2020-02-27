PACIFIC, WASHINGTON - Janis Elaine Webb Berryman was born in Commerce on February 9, 1948, and died at the age of 71 as a resident of Pacific, Washington.
After an extended illness and complications with her chronic illnesses, she passed away peacefully with the love and support of her children by her side on January 9, 2020, at Franciscan Hospice House in University Place, Wash.
Janis graduated from Commerce High School (CHS) in 1965. Following CHS, she attended Truett McConnell University in Cleveland. Her career began as an assistant to the dean followed by legal secretary and other administrative positions. In 1982, as a military wife and working mom, she received an A.A. in Business from Alan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif. Her career in the aerospace computing security field included working at Martin Marietta and Lockheed Martin, and then SAIC (Science Applications International Corporation). While working at SAIC in Tucson, Ariz., she received her B.S. in Business at the University of Phoenix.
After her divorce, she moved with her children in 1990 and began working at Boeing in Kent, Wash. During her career with Boeing, she accomplished an MBA from City University in 1997. She was one of the first people in the United States to acquire the recognition as a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) in 2002, one year before the CISSP was adopted as a baseline for the U.S. National Security Agency’s ISSEP program. She retired in 2007 after 17 years of service with Boeing as an Information Security Architect.
Janis enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and friends, as well as staying in touch with family and friends in Georgia. Her hobbies included reading books and family magazines, crossword puzzles, card games such as solitaire and rummy, playing scrabble, baking, sewing, crewel embroidery, square dancing, country line dancing, toll painting, ceramics and crocheting. She appreciated occasional road trips, scenic views, and enjoyed indoor/outdoor plants and flowers.
In the 1990s she had a small craft business for several years called JB’s Creations and sold her items at shows and fairs. In 1998 she wrote and sold a cookbook with her friend, Patti Zaknich, called, “Making Reservations is like Cooking.”
Janis was the oldest of four children. She was preceded in death by her parents, the late Woodson and Ola Webb; and brother, Kenneth Webb.
Janis is survived by her two children, Julie (Sean) Bennick, Seattle, Wash., and Bryan (Sarah) Berryman, Auburn, Wash.; whom she shared with former spouse, Welthy Faine Berryman, Elberton. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Noah (Maria) Fraley, Hunter Kelly and Izabella Berryman; and two sisters, Paulette Bateman and Jurelle (Ken) Cobb, both of Colbert.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce.
Visitation and reception: Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
If you wish, remembrances may be made in the form desired by family and friends, whether a donation to a charity of your choice in Janis Berryman’s honor, flowers or cards, or a memorial contribution. Janis Berryman will be forever missed and family and friends can remember her at the following website: https://www.forevermissed.com/janis-elaine-webb-berryman.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In