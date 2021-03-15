HOMER - Jannett Elaine Fletcher Carithers, 51, Homer, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Braselton.
Mrs. Carithers was born in Athens to Harold and Gynelle Gaines Fletcher of Jefferson. She was a member of Redemption Church and was the owner of Fletcher Academy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her husband, David Wayne Carithers, Homer; daughter, Brittany Klugh, Commerce; son, Chris Carithers, Maysville; brothers, Ray Fletcher and John Fletcher, both of Jefferson; and two grandchildren.
Funeral service: Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Redemption Church with the Revs. Ronald Wilson and David Carithers officiating. Interment will follow in Cave Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redemption Church for the Mission Fund, P.O. Box 325, Homer, Ga. 30547.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
