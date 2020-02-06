COMMERCE - Jason Edward “Smitty” Smith, 34, Commerce, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020.
Born on December 1, 1985 in Commerce, Mr. Smith was the son of Ralph and Sue Minish Smith. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lenzia Smith and Stoy Minish.
Survivors in addition to his parents include his fiancé, Jessica Krieger; sons, Keil Smith, Kole Smith, Kase Smith and Kye Smith; step-son, Bentley Krieger; brothers, Jimmy Anthony and Daniel Newton; grandparents, Rachel Smith and Betty Ann Minish; niece, Kayleigh Anthony; and a number of aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In