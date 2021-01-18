JEFFERSON - Jason Edwards Torrey, 42, Jefferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 16, 2021.
Mr. Torrey was an avid University of Georgia Bulldogs fan. He was employed with Republic Services as a truck driver and was a former volunteer fireman with the Jackson County Volunteer Fire Department. Jason will be best remembered by his family as a man with few words, but loved his family greatly. Jason was a longtime member of 12-Stone Church.
Mr. Torrey is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Nicole Elkins Torrey, Jefferson; daughters, Lexi Nicole Torrey and Lily Claire Torrey, both of Jefferson; parents, David and Mailene Torrey, both of Winder; sister, Carence Burks, Jefferson; several nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Hal McElhannon officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service. The graveside service will be livestreamed through the Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.
No visitation is planned due to the safety concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The family respectfully request in Jason's honor, if you have battled COVID-19 to please donate blood plasma to help save lives.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
