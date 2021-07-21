WINDER — Mr. Jason Hester, age 50, of Winder, passed away July 18, 2021, at his residence. Jason was born May 23, 1971 in Monroe and was an employee of Morgan Concrete. He had been a resident of Winder for the past 22 years and was a member of The Winder First United Methodist Church. Jason loved his pets, storytelling and was a history buff. He was preceded by his sister, Andreana Partain; grandparents, Alvin and Catherine Aaron, Harold and Corrine Hester; and father-in-law, Robert McCain.
Surviving are wife, Lisa McCain Hester of Winder; children, Jacob Hester of Athens, Peyton Hester of Statesboro, and Emily Hester of Athens; parents, Lynda Aaron of Monroe, Sam Hester of Madison; sister and brother-in-law, Kylie and Robert Larsson of Karlstad, Sweden; niece, Elanor Larrson of Karlstad, Sweden; mother-in-law, Elaine McCain of Winder; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Todd and Patty Jo McCain of Winder.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial service: Wednesday, July 21, 202,1 at 4 p.m. from the Chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Mr. Charlie Peterson officiating.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to Leftover Pets, 30A Woodlawn Avenue, Winder, Georgia 30680.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
Published by Mainstreet Newspapers, Inc.
Week of July 25-31
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In