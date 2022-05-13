WINDER - Jayne Payne Myers, 80, Winder, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
She was the daughter of the late Talmadge and Mary Weatherly Payne. Jayne was preceded in death by former husband, John A. Thompson III; and brother, Jeffery Payne.
Surviving is husband, Wendell Myers, children and spouses, Georgia and Keith Conley, John A. Thompson IV, Lynn Ray, Clay and Donna Myers, Stacy and Amy Myers and Keith and Tammy Myers; grandchildren, Nicole and Dusty Tiller, Walker Bramlett, Dustin Bramlett, Brandy and Robert Lawson, Jesse and Michele Ray, Cole and Meredith Myers, Garrett Myers, Owen Myers, Shelby and Joseph Thompson, Savannah and Jeremy Pratt, Jackson Myers and Charity Myers; great-grandchildren, Ryker Tiller, Rhett Tiller, Katlyn Lawson, Carrie Lawson, Kayla Lawson, Luke Ray, Naomi Ray, Hannah Ray and Leeanna Thompson; siblings and in-laws, Jimmy and Lyndal (deceased) Payne, Jerry Payne, Joyce and Needham Bateman, JoAnne and Tommy Downs, John and Debbie (deceased) Payne, Jack and Patricia Payne and Edith Payne (former sister-in-law).
A private service will be held at the New Pentecost United Methodist Church family gravesite.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
