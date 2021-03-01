Jean Akins Coile, 85, wife of 68 years to the late Edward Junior Coile, died Saturday, February 27, 2021.
Born in Danielsville, she was the daughter of the late Guy and Ethel Dean Coile. Mrs. Coile was a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Colonial Woods Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Survivors include her five children, Diane Bena, Danielsville, Daphne Coile, Daytona Beach, Fla., David Coile, Stone Mountain, Dawn (Don) Stovall, Hoschton, and Deana (David) Watkins, Lawrenceville; and was blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with Pastor Steve Cahoon officiating. Interment will follow at Danielsville Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will be pallbearers.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 5, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
