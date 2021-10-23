Jean Blevins Allen, Athens, passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.
Jean was married to George L. Allen for 68 years, a marriage that began after only three weeks of dating. They had four children, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Jean was a devoted and loving wife, mother, sister, Granna and beloved child of God. She grew up in the Cloud Springs community and graduated from Rossville High School. Afterward, she married and began a life with George that had her traveling around the world. They raised their family on-the-move, building a strong community of love and devotion among their children and themselves.
She loved music and sang in choirs in all the churches she affiliated with. Jean sang gospel music in church with her parents and siblings from the time she had to stand on a box to see over the pulpit. No doubt, she is singing still.
Jean was a strong advocate of Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital, volunteering there for 25 years. She also served the hospital’s Foundation and was instrumental in the establishment of the Mastectomy Boutique there. She also spent her time in civic and church groups, Bible studies and professional organizations - always delighting in building relationships and never without a conversation partner.
She was a vibrant, magnetic person who drew people to her. She ‘adopted’ many whom she came in contact with and they loved her like family. She was a believer in God’s command that we love our neighbors in whatever community she found herself, here and abroad.
Jean is preceded in death by her mother and father, Henry and Pauline Blevins of Rossville; and brother, Lonnie, also of Rossville.
She is survived by husband George LeBron Allen, originally from Chattanooga; four children, Susan Allen Booth (Joe), Michel LeBron Allen (Page Airheart), Cynthia Allen Estill and David Lamar Allen (Heather); six grandchildren, Whitney Booth Lockard, Caroline Estill Ramsey, Mason Estill Kahiapo, Coleman Douglas Allen, George William Allen and Clark David Allen; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial service: Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 1 p.m. outside at the home of Joe and Susan Booth, 3312 Apple Valley Road, Commerce. All are invited.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Jean may be made to Piedmont Athens Regional Foundation, 1199 Prince Avenue, Athens, GA 30606, 706-475-9007, www.piedmontathensgive.org. Please designate your gift to the Jean Allen fund so that the family may recognize your gift.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
