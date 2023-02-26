Jean Foster McLocklin, 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023.
Mrs. McLocklin was a member of Statham Baptist Church. She worked at Statham Garment Factory and later in life at Russell Nursing Home. She will be best remembered by her family as a dedicated wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. McLocklin is preceded in death by her husband, C.W. McLocklin; parents, Edmond C. Foster and Peggy Foster; and siblings, Joyce Britt and Arline Furda.
Mrs. McLocklin is survived by her loving children, Margie (Tommy) Sorrells, Winder, Judy (Richard) Carroll, Kennesaw, and Jerry (Penny) McLocklin, Royston; sisters, Edna Cain, Winder, and Joanne Gresham, Statham; three grandchildren, Tim (Stephanie) Sorrells, Charley (Jessi) Carroll and Mitch (Katie) Carroll; and seven great-grandchildren, Grayson and Emma Kate Sorrells, Charlie Kate, Bo, Luke, Elli and Wesley Carroll.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Charley Carroll and Patti Moody officiating. The interment will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the McLocklin Family Cemetery in Statham.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
The family welcomes flowers or donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Mrs. Jean McLocklin.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
