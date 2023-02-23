ALTO - Jean Franklin, 76, Alto, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
Born on March 24, 1946, in Alto, she was the daughter of the late William Sanford Thompson and Cora Puckett Thompson Whiteside. Mrs. Franklin was a homemaker who was of the Holiness faith. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, listening to music, especially George Jones, watching wrestling, receiving flowers, putting puzzles together and going to yard sales. "Oramer" enjoyed sitting on her front porch and having people dropping in to visit, and from then on you were considered part of the family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James William “Bill” Franklin; brothers, James William Thompson and Royce Edward “Pete” Thompson; and father of her children, Leon Davidson.
Survivors include sons and daughters-in-law, Randall Davidson (Denise), Baldwin, and David Westmoreland (Sharon), Mt. Airy; daughters and sons-in-law, Martha Ivester (Michael) and Toni Church (Eddie), all of Alto; grandchildren, Blake Church, James Ivester, Shawn Ivester (Tiffany), Stephanie Church (fiancé, Juan Lucas), Samantha Ivester, Kathy Underwood (Branson), Dasha Davidson and Ralee Davidson; six great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sanford Thompson (Dianne), Alto, and Melvin Thompson (Janell), Lula; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home with the Revs. Robbie Campbell and Fred Enlow officiating. Interment will follow in the Baldwin City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, February 21, 2023, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
McGahee-Griffin and Stewart Funeral Home of Cornelia, Georgia, 706-778-8668, is in charge of arrangements. An online guest register is available and may be viewed at www.mcgaheegriffinandstewart.com.
