NICHOLSON - Jean Hunt Cooke, 81, Nicholson, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Northridge Health and Rehab Center.

Mrs. Cooke was born in Henry County and she was a poultry farmer. Mrs. Cooke is preceded in death by her husband, Ray Cooke; and son, Stanley Cooke.

Mrs. Cooke is survived by her daughter, Starliah Waldrup (Lamar), Nicholson; four grandchildren, Shann Cooke (Suzanne), Tori Waldrup, Kinley Waldrup and Ashley Farmer (Wayne); and two great-grandsons, Cody Cooke and Titus Farmer.

Funeral service: Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Rev. Lee Hunter officiating with the interment following at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

