WINDER - Jean “Mama Jean” Barnette, 85, Winder, passed into God’s presence on February 25, 2020.
She was born October 24, 1934 in Winder to Willie and Berthaleen Swords Martin, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Barnette was also preceded by her brother, Jerry R. Martin; and her sister, Carolyn (Rita) Ochle. She was a longtime member of the Winder First Baptist Church and was active in The Anna Sunday School Class, where she had served as secretary. Mrs. Barnette was a longtime Member of the Winder Lion’s Club.
Surviving are husband, Almond Barnette; sons and daughters-in-law, Phil and Diane Barnette and Mike and Kathy Barnette; daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Gary Stinchcomb, all of Winder; sisters, Carleen Smith, McDonough, and Lisa Jony, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren also survive.
Family to receive friends: Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Winder First Baptist Church with Dr. John Talley and the Revs. Chad Mantooth and Irby Stanley officiating. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
