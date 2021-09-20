GRIFFIN - Jean P. Copeland, 88, Griffin, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
She was born in Winder to John T. and Julia Perry. Jean attended LaGrange College and graduated from the University of Georgia. She was a lifelong educator and lover of Georgia history. She will forever be known to her students for her perfect cursive penmanship and ability to fill an entire chalkboard with detailed notes. Jean retired from Flint River Academy, in Woodbury, after over three decades of teaching.
Jean and her late husband, Ronald, were longtime residents of Pike County before re-locating to her hometown of Winder in the mid-1990’s. After Ronald’s passing she moved to Griffin to be closer to family. A voracious reader, she enjoyed her daily crossword puzzles and matching wits nightly with the Jeopardy contestants. Jean was a member of the Griffin First United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her four children, Suzie McQuilken (Mike), Braselton, Raymond Copeland, Chuck (Teresa) Copeland and Phil (Angie) Copeland, all of Griffin; grandchildren, Stephen Rios (Jessica), Lindsay Rios Corbin (Thad), Julia M. Elliott (Sean), Anna Copeland, Margaret C. Kloser (Stephen), John Copeland, Taylor Copeland and Spencer Copeland; four great-grandchildren, Emerson, Harper, Sullivan,and Elliot; along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a gathering to celebrate Jean’s life at a later date.
Conner-Westbury Funeral Home, 1891 W. McIntosh Road, Griffin is in charge of arrangements.
Please join the family and friends in honoring the life of Jean P. Copeland by visiting www.conner-westburyfuneralhome.com and posting your tributes and memories.
