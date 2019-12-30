COMER - Jean Stone Stewart, 89, Comer, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Mrs. Stewart was a daughter of the late James T. Stone and Clara Sailors Stone. She was a member of Comer United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Carl” Stewart; and two sisters, Helen Durden and Jeanette Stone.
Survivors include two daughters, Yulonda Davis (Chris) and Carla Ingram (Tony); one sister, Mary Alice Booth; two grandchildren, Nicole Cheek (Joey) and Tyler Ingram (Bailey); and two great-grandchildren, Carson Cheek and Reed Ingram.
Memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In