COMER - Jean Stone Stewart, 89, Comer, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019.

Mrs. Stewart was a daughter of the late James T. Stone and Clara Sailors Stone. She was a member of Comer United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William “Carl” Stewart; and two sisters, Helen Durden and Jeanette Stone.

Survivors include two daughters, Yulonda Davis (Chris) and Carla Ingram (Tony); one sister, Mary Alice Booth; two grandchildren, Nicole Cheek (Joey) and Tyler Ingram (Bailey); and two great-grandchildren, Carson Cheek and Reed Ingram.

Memorial service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 5-11

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.