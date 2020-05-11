SUCHES - Jean Tritt Edge, 89, Suches, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Mrs. Edge was a native and lifelong resident of Suches. She was born on March 24, 1931 to the late William Bartow and Pearl Davis Tritt. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Walter Edge Jr.; grandson, Cade Edge; siblings, Clyde Tritt, Melvin Tritt, Ruby Tritt Pierce, Grace Tritt Robertson, the Rev. Donald Tritt, the Rev. Clarence Tritt, Birdelle Tritt Lunsford and Treva Tritt Barton; and brother-in-law, Donald Edge.
Being raised in the beautiful mountains of Suches was something Mrs. Edge cherished. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class of her beloved Woody Gap High School. She then attended classes to become a bookkeeper. Mrs. Edge loved to read, cook and travel with her husband, and she particularly enjoyed history and genealogy. She and Mr. Edge were known for being skilled craftsmen using native materials. Mrs. Edge was a member of Mt. Pleasant Baptist No. 2 “The Hill” Church.
She is survived by her children and spouses, Theresa and George Vaughn, Duluth, Anthony “Tony” and Donna Edge, Carrollton, Walter Marcus and Brenda Edge, Statham, and Jeffrey Scott and Mary Neil Edge, Blairsville; sister, Ella Mae Beach, Duluth; sisters-in-law Margaret Edge Christian, Tucker, and Joyce Edge, Douglasville; her grandchildren, who called her “Nanny”, Robin and Wilson Wallace, Kenneth and Jennifer Vaughn, Elizabeth and Carlos Rodriguez, Chris and Alicia Edge, Joshua Edge, Levi and Mandi Edge, Kristy and Jonathan Carter, Jessica and Jason Bryant, Hannah Edge, SSGT Jeb and Lauren Edge, and Mary Kate and Mekiah Martin; 26 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Pleasant Baptist No. 2 “The Hill” Church Cemetery.
The family asks that you share a memory of Mrs. Edge or a condolence with them at andersonunderwood.com.
Anderson Underwood Funeral Home of Dahlonega.
