GAINESVILLE - Jean Westmoreland Stroud, 79, Gainesville, left this world on Christmas night to celebrate Christmas with her Savior and her husband, Don, after battling Alzheimer’s for over a decade.
The wise man of old asked the question, “Who can find a virtuous woman? for her price is far above rubies.” (Proverbs 31:10) Everyone who knew her would agree that she was one such lady. Her kind, gentle and calming spirit brought peace to everyone she came in contact with, especially all of the babies who sat in her lap during church services through the years.
Jean graduated from Berry College in 1963, and worked for the Smithgall Family, who treated her like part of their family, for 45 years before her retirement. Outside of her duties with the Smithgalls, Jean served as the church treasurer for Faith Baptist Church and Harmony Street Baptist Church for over 30 years. Her unwavering service to her Savior in teaching Sunday School, overseeing the church nursery, serving as the administrator of Faith Baptist Academy, and participating in many church dinners is an example to us all of faithfulness and commitment.
To those who knew her the best, she was lovingly known as “Nanny.” Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought much joy to her life. While Jean battled Alzheimer’s for so many years, her loving husband, Don, faithfully cared for her just as she cared for the rest of the family for so many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Don Stroud; her parents, James “Jim” Westmoreland and Nancy Clarice Welborn Westmoreland.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Stroud Duncan, Gainesville; son, Mark (Amy) Stroud, Lula; grandchildren, Hannah (Chris) Wallace, Haley (Brandon) Sullins, Riley Stroud and Carter Stroud; great-granddaughters, Logan, Ellason and Emery Wallace, and Anniston, Tenley, Havilyn and Blake Sullins; brothers, Pat (Barbara), Thomas (Sue), Billy (Judy), and Boyd Westmoreland; and sister, Kitty (Lane) Griffin. Jean is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends whom she greatly loved
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Wahoo Baptist Church in Murrayville.
For those who wish may make donations in her honor, please forward them to Wahoo Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 314, Gainesville, Ga. 30503.
