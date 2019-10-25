Jeane Marie (nee Johnson) Shelden, 88, formerly of Lansing, Mich. and Miami, Fla., died October 19, 2019 at Arbor Terrace Assisted Living of Dacula, while under the care of Agape Hospice. She had previously resided in the Village at Deaton Creek in Hoschton.
Memorial service: Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Faith Church, 2300 Lake Lansing Rd., Lansing, Mich., 48912, followed by lunch in the fellowship hall. Jeane will then be buried next to her parents at the Windsor Township Cemetery, Dimondale, Mich.
Jeane was born May 12, 1931, at home in Lansing, Mich., to Thomas and Gladys Johnson. She graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in 1949, and soon thereafter married John E. Shelden. They lived in Germany during his Army tour of duty during the mid-fifties, returned to Michigan, then moved to Miami in 1961. In her later years she moved to be near her daughters in Hoschton.
Survivors include, sister, Christine (Peter) Fiorvanti, Pensacola, Fla.; four children, Carolyn (Edmund) Smith, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Pamela (Cliff) Steiner, Hoschton, Mary Ann Behiry, Flowery Branch, and Michael (Cathy) Shelden, Kokomo, Ind.; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Jeane was an excellent homemaker, and diligently looked after her children with a sharp eye! When she was 39, she entered the banking world of Coral Gables Federal in Coral Gables, Fla., retiring after 25 years. She was also a professional seamstress, sewing Barbie clothes to ball gowns, and held offices in the Miami Chapter of the American Sewing Guild. Jeane loved to travel, and had national and international destinations under her belt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, John; daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Jeff Aul; brother, Thomas (Viola Jean) Johnson; and sister, Colleen (Art) Proctor.
Memorial Park South Funeral Home of Flowery Branch, Georgia, is servicing Jeane’s remains.
