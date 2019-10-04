Jeanelle Patton Moore, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019, just four weeks shy of her 89th birthday.
A lifelong resident of Colbert, she was a daughter of the late Dorsey Benjamin Patton and Alma Morris Patton. Mrs. Moore was a lifelong member of Colbert First Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and directed the Senior Citizens Outings. She was an active member of the WMU (Women’s Missionary Union) and was an original member of Colbert’s Fourth of July Planning Committee. Most importantly, she loved children and started Mrs. Jeanelle’s Daycare in 1968 which she continued for over 50 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Alison Moore; great-grandson, Tayler McCannon; sister-in-law, Dairlette Patton; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Power.
Survivors include her children, Darthula Lee (Charles Allen) and Al Moore; siblings, Evelyn Power and John Raleigh Patton; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of life: Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S. 5th St., Colbert, Ga., 30628.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the church.
Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens, Ga., 30605, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
