STATHAM - Jeanette Mann Reiser, 81, Statham, passed away Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

She was born August 1, 1940 in Royston to the late Oscar and Darline Wall Mann. Mrs. Reiser had resided in Barrow County for most of her life and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She was preceded by her husband, Emory Reiser; grandchild, Corbin Weston Wilson; brother, Billy Mann; sister-in-law, Hazel Mann; and daughter-in-law, Victoria Rosser.

Surviving are children, Ron (D. J.) Kinney, Charles Elrod Jr., Jennifer (Chris) Wilson, Jan (Mike) Jordan, Susan (Corey) Pruitt and Michael Rosser; brothers, Carl E. Mann and David (Joyce) Mann; sister-in-law, Iris Mann; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Funeral service: Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Calvary Baptist Church with Phillip Suertefelipe officiating. Mrs. Reiser will lie in state at the church at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Interment will be in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

