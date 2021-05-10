Jeanette Paul Berryman, the best mama ever, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
She was born July 28, 1937 to the late Deward A. and Irene D. Paul. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Mack Berryman; and two brothers, William L. Paul Sr. and James M. Paul Sr.
Mrs. Berryman worked for many years at Comer Motor Company as a bookkeeper before joining her husband in operating his business, Berryman Tire and Auto Supply. She was a longtime member of Clouds Creek Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for a number of years and was the church historian.
Mrs. Berryman is survived by her daughter, Lynnea Berryman Williams; sister, Oneta P. Nation; special cousin, Jo Ann York; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A private graveside service will be held at Comer Memorial Cemetery.
Drop-in visitation: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Comer Memorial Cemetery Fund at the Comer City Hall, P.O. Box 65, Comer, Ga. 30629.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In