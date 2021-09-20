HULL - Jeanne Lance Hardy, 62, Hull, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Born on July 29, 1959, she was the daughter of the late William Leon Lance and Edna Lucy Wynn Lance.
Jeanne was a dedicated wife, mother and Nana. She treasured time with her family and friends, and she made new friends everywhere she went. After work and on the weekends she could be found in the kitchen where she loved to cook meals and bake cakes or out in the pasture checking on the cows she loved. She retired from Madison County Farm Bureau where she loved to talk to the members and help them with their insurance needs.
Jeanne is survived by her husband, Bobby J. Hardy Jr; daughters, Stephanie Ring (Matt), Tara Drinkard (Casey) and Tori Howard (Blake); grandchildren, Azalee and Arabella Ring and Ridley Howard; brother Malcolm Lance (Rebecca); sister Connie Arnold (Jimbo); and numerous nephews and nieces.
Funeral service: Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, with pastor David Cloud officiating with interment in Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery following the service.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements.
