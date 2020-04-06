NICHOLSON - Jebadiah “Jeb” Reuben Adams, 25, Nicholson, died peacefully on March 27, 2020.
He is a son of Angela and Reuben Adams and grandson of the late Harold Dean Adams and LaRue Adams, Nicholson, and the late Thomas and Maryanna Lowry.
Jeb lit up every room with his infectious smile and laughter, which followed wherever he went. He loved spending his Saturdays ‘Between the Hedges’ and boating around Lake Hartwell. Jebbie never met a stranger and his spirit of generosity is something we could all learn from.
He took pride in his family, and his legacy will live on through them: Angela and Reuben Adams, Seth Adams (Erica), Nikki Adams (Bekah), Abby Barnes (Dallan), Delaney Adams; his niece and nephews whom he cherished: Greyson Adams, Eliza Adams and Beauden Barnes; and the love of his life, Lindsay Heiss.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Lindsay’s Legacy at https://legacyyouthmentoring.org/learnmore or Athens Area Homeless Shelter at www.helpathenshomeless.org in Jeb’s honor.
And when the opportunity arises, do as Jeb would do and pay it forward - give a hug, share a laugh, buy a drink, enjoy your loved ones. We look forward to celebrating his life with family and friends at a later date.
A private graveside service will be held for family with a memorial service held at a later date.
Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467.
