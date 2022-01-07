NICHOLSON - Jeffery Neal “Froggy” Manders, 57, Nicholson, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Manders was born in Commerce to Vernon and Mildred Wilson Manders of Commerce. He was a member of the Baptist faith and owner of Manders Taxidermy.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Manders is survived by his wife, Loretta Jane Palmer Manders, Nicholson; daughters, Megan Holly (Chas) Malcolm and Marie Gail (Mark) Archer, both of Nicholson, and Mallory Jane (Dustin) Ballard, Hartwell; sisters, Sandra (Sammy) Ingram and Cindy (Allen) Owensby, both of Commerce, and Lisa (Tony) Swaim, Danielsville; grandchildren, Addison, Aubree and Oliver; along with three grandchildren on the way, Haylen, Babby A and Baby B.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Nicholson Baptist Church with the Revs. Doug Duncan and Russ Brown and Don Watkins officiating. Interment will follow in the Howington Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, January 7, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
