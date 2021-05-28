ROYSTON - Jeffrey Hoyt Bryant, 64, Royston, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

Mr. Bryant was born on August 7, 1956 in Atlanta, son of Judge George Bryant and the late Norma Alice Teate Bryant. He was the owner and operator of Bryant Mechanical Heating and Air and was of the Methodist faith. He was also a U.S. Air Force veteran having served in Vietnam.

In addition to his father, survivors include a daughter, Jessica (Chase) Stephens, Birmingham, Ala.; and sister, Judy (Tom) Call, Athens.

Memorial service: Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. The family is at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jones Chapel United Methodist Church, 5601 Hwy. 29 North, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 or to the charity of one’s choice.

