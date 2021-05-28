Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 63F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.