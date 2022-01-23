COLBERT - Jeffrey Lee Smith, 68, Colbert, passed away Sunday, January 23, 2022.
Born in Decatur, Mr. Smith graduated from Athens High School in 1971 and attended the University of Georgia. He was a drummer who, from the age of 15, traveled and played with his band, Midway Centennial. After 10 years, he became a financial advisor and life insurance agent until his retirement in 2016 at the age of 62.
Mr. Smith was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church in Athens, where he came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior at the age of 22. He loved the Lord and his life was a testament to God's goodness and faithfulness. He taught Bible classes for several years, pouring into others out of his love for God's Word and the change Jesus made in his life. Mr. Smith was a charter member of Life Church of Athens, and he was a deacon at Prince Avenue and Crossroads Baptist Church in Social Circle. His passion for teaching the Word led him to serve on multiple mission trips. Mr. Smith was a faithful husband of 47 years and a devoted father to his five children.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry Smith, Colbert; sons, Eric (Andrea) Smith, Milledgeville, and Spencer (Audrey) Smith, Nashville, Tenn.; daughters, Amy (Kyle) Kramer, Fredericksburg, Va., Wendi Mixon, Eatonton, and Stacie (Jeff) Fulcher, Acworth; brother, Steve Smith; sister, Cindy Lake; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Funeral Home in Athens with the Rev. Doug Nix officiating. Interment will follow at Colbert Cemetery in Colbert.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East Funeral Home in Athens.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
