BRASELTON - Jeffrey Steven Price, 51, died Sunday, July 19, 2020.
Jeff was born on November 10, 1968 in Portsmouth, N.H. He was the son of William and Joan Price; and bother of Jennifer Marie Price Massey and her husband Michael Massey. He graduated from Wake Christian Academy High School in Raleigh, N.C. and the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C. in 1991. Jeff grew up in Raleigh, N.C. until his move to Braselton in 2014.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Raleigh in Raleigh, N.C., for the benefit of the Raleigh Office of Catholic Charities. The organization can be reached at 7200 Stonehenge Drive, Raleigh, N.C. More information can be obtained by calling 919-821-9700.
The family will have a private burial in the family hometown of Woodstown, N.J.
We would also like to thank the first responders who provided outstanding assistance to the family - the Braselton Police Department, the Jackson County EMS and the deputy coroner of Jackson County. God bless all of you!
