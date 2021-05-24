HOSCHTON - Jeffrey Wayne Chambers, 63, Hoschton, passed away Sunday, May 16, 2021.
He was born July 19, 1957 in Winder to Hazel Roberts Chambers and the late Willie Chambers. He was a lifelong resident of Barrow County and was an employee of the City of Auburn.
Surviving are wife, Barbara Chambers, Hoschton; children, Jennifer Poole and Tonya Holder; mother, Hazel Chambers, all of Winder; siblings, Donald Chambers, Jefferson, Janice Reyes, Dacula, and Judy Mathis, Winder; grandchildren, Blake Holder, Amzi Holder, Jordan Poole and Mason Gates.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial service: Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with the Rev. John Burchfield officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In