COMMERCE - Jennie Lee Swain Hardman, 84, Commerce, entered into the presence of the Lord on Friday, September 30, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on April 30, 1938 in Madison County, Ms. Hardman was the daughter of the late Everett John Swain and Bessie Irene Williamson Swain. She was the widow of James Hardman, whom she worked as a crop duster with for many years, and was preceded in death by brothers, Lewis Swain, Ralph Swain and Johnny Swain; and sister, Ruby Standridge.

Ms. Hardman was an active member of Blacks Creek Baptist Church, an accomplished quilter and had shared many antique agricultural implements that are displayed at Hurricane Shoals Park in Jackson County.

Survivors include her sisters, Stella Hooper, Vivian Gray, Lelia Price and Linda Shelby; and numerous very loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Monday, October 3, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating. Burial will follow in Grey Hill Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 2, 2022, from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

