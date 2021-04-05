Jennie Ruth Graham Echols, 89, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Born in Madison County, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Davis Graham and Roxie Gibson Graham. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Grady Echols; as well as her sister, Dorothy Brewster; and her brothers, Joel Graham and J. D. Graham.
Jennie Ruth was a life-long resident of Madison County. She was the librarian at the Madison County Library for 33 years. She was an avid reader, historian and genealogist. As a genealogist there was not a cemetery in Madison County that she had not surveyed. She was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church where she loved serving the Lord. It made her so happy to help the student who came needing resources for a school project, the friend that just wanted a good book to read, or the family member that was looking for information on their ancestors.
Survivors include her daughters Gradine (Bill) Fleeman and Denise Echols; son, David (Linda) Echols; two brothers, Odis Graham and Talmadge Graham; grandchildren, Maria (Frank) Gray, Chris (Shannon) Fleeman, Heather (Will) Cabe and Hayden Echols; great-grandchildren, Keely, Jamie and Cassie Gray, Kawon Bryant, Deacon, Teller and Emersyn Cabe; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside service: Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Danielsville Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Jeff Wells and Elder Ernie Bryson officiating.
Drop-in visitation: Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 12 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Jennie Ruth lived her life loving and serving her family. To honor her memory the family requests, in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to the Go Fund Me Account for her grandson, Chris Fleeman-Medical Expenses, who is currently facing serious health challenges, organized by Jillian Morten.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
