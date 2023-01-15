thomas

DANIELSVILLE - Jennifer Denise Carey Thomas, 58, Danielsville, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Thomas was born in Athens, on May 11, 1964, daughter of the late Trammell Alton Carey and the late Betty Jean Fortson Carey. She was a 1982 graduate of Athens Christian School, a Special Education paraprofessional having worked at Madison County Middle School, and of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her husband, Doug Richard Thomas; sons, Jordon Douglas Thomas, Athens, and Ryan Carey Thomas, Columbia, S.C.; daughter, Sarah Katelyn Thomas, Danielsville; and sister and brother-in-law, Deborah and Russell McCants, Danielsville.

Graveside service: Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Meadow Baptist Church Cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home.

Flowers are optional, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

