DANIELSVILLE - Jenny Lillian McCannon Haley, 52, Danielsville, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
Born on December 17, 1970, in Spartanburg, S.C., Mrs. Haley was the daughter of Martha Williams Fowler and the late William Franklin McCannon. She was a clerk with Golden Pantry in Danielsville, where she was loved and will be missed by all her customers and friends who visited throughout the day.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Natasha Lynn Haley; step-sister, Deborah McLendon; and step-father, Kenneth Fowler.
Survivors, in addition to her mother and step-father, Bobby McCarthy, include James Kirby Haley Sr.; a son, James (Samantha) Haley Jr.; daughter, Kayla Haley; sisters, Kerry McCannon, Cindy (Mike) Horne and Brandy (David) Beck; step-sisters, Phyllis (Kenneth) Hopper and Yvonne Fowler; step-brother, Carl Fowler; one grandchild; two great-grandchildren; and beloved dog, Marshall.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 2 p.m. at Bible Baptist Church with the Rev. David Cox officiating.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
