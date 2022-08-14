JEFFERSON - Jeremiah Denton Lee, known by many as Tex Lee, 37, Jefferson, entered rest on Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Mr. Lee was born in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Deborah Lynn Green Lee and the late Dr. Gary Dean Lee.
Mr. Lee was owner of Town and Country Insurance Agency, Buford, and was a veteran of the United States Army. Jeremiah loved his family, his friends, his dogs and his cars. He was active in all the following communities: Four Rings ATL, Durtydubs, Team Puddle Goose (TPG), Off Road Group, Wookies in the Woods, Destiny Friend Group, and Atlanta United Group.
Survivors include his mother, Debbie Lee, Jefferson; two brothers, James and Megan Lee, Breckenridge, Colo., and Joshua and Becky Lee, Denver, Colo.; nieces and nephews, Maizie, Taylor, Junie, Preston, Zoey and Justus; and his pets, Rupert, Roxie and Sherman.
Funeral service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided by Ft. Gordon Honor Guard.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, August 18, 2022, from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In