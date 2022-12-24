ILA - Jerry Allen Duvall, 77, Ila, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at his home.

Born September 22, 1945, in Gordon County, he was the son of the late Elbert and Effie Tilley Duvall of Ellijay. He was the brother of the late Willie Mae Cowan of Valley Head, ALlabama He served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam war. He was retired from the Department of Natural Resources as a game warden in the Oconee County area.

Survivors include his wife, Margie Duvall, Ila; and a multitude of friends from across Georgia.

Funeral service: Monday, December 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the B.D. Ginn Memorial Chapel at Ginn Funeral Home in Carnesville with Pastor Eugene Walls officiating. Interment of cremains at Sunlight Baptist Church in Ellijay will be held at a later date.

Family to receive friends: Monday, December 26, 2022, from 12 until 2 p.m. at Ginn Funeral Home.

Ginn Funeral Home, Carnesville, is in charge of arrangements.

