ATHENS - Jerry Allen Trigg, 73, Athens, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Mr. Trigg was a loving family man and an avid gardener.

Mr. Trigg is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Lynn Trigg; son, Jeffery Allen Trigg; and his parents.

Mr. Trigg is survived by his children, Susan Lynn Trigg, Laura Ann Cooper, Anthony Wayne Trigg, Sandra Lee Cooper and John Paul Trigg; step-sister, Chris Diehl and Shari Trussell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.

Graveside service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Auburn City Cemetery with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.

Flowers are accepted.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.

