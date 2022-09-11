ATHENS - Jerry Allen Trigg, 73, Athens, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Mr. Trigg was a loving family man and an avid gardener.
Mr. Trigg is preceded in death by his wife, Kay Lynn Trigg; son, Jeffery Allen Trigg; and his parents.
Mr. Trigg is survived by his children, Susan Lynn Trigg, Laura Ann Cooper, Anthony Wayne Trigg, Sandra Lee Cooper and John Paul Trigg; step-sister, Chris Diehl and Shari Trussell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren also survive.
Graveside service: Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Auburn City Cemetery with Pastor Mike Smith officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
