BALDWIN - Jerry Benjamin Wilkinson, 77, Baldwin, went to his heavenly home with his Lord and to be reunited with his loving wife, on Saturday, April 8, 2023.
Mr. Wilkinson was born on September 20, 1946 in Banks County, to the late Thomas and Christine Andrews Wilkinson. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Dianne Byrd Wilkinson; and his brother, "Jake" Wilkinson.
Mr. Wilkinson was a member of Lamar Christian Church. He had retired from BellSouth with 30 years of dedicated service as a lineman. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to spend time outdoors and was an avid NASCAR fan.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Donald Edmonds, Baldwin; sons and daughter-in-law, Robert Wilkinson, Baldwin, and Patrick and Noy Wilkinson, Baldwin; grandchildren, Alexis and Kyle Smith, Kelsey and Andrew Loggins, Tyson Wilkinson, Drayden Kinnarath and Janiyah Wilkinson; great-grandsons, Lukas Smith and Mason Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Tommy and Mary Wilkinson, Baldwin; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Raymond and Louise Byrd, Baldwin; and sisters-in-law, Pauline Gailey, Baldwin, and Nancy Curd, Toccoa.
Funeral service: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Rev. Jerrell Beatty, family and friends officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Wilkinson Family Cemetery
Family to receive friends: Monday, April 10, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 12 to 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In